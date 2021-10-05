Man accused of breaking into homes of 2 different women in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a man is in custody after breaking into the homes of two different women in west Houston Tuesday.

It was a scary encounter for two separate female homeowners who found a stranger in their bedroom. Police said both the women’s homes are located in the 1200 block of Norman Woods.

Police say the first woman woke up to the man standing at the foot of her bed with a mask on around 2:40 a.m. The woman ran out the house and called 911, police said.

Investigators say the suspect then went to a different woman’s house and demanded she have sex with him. The burglar got spooked and ran out of the second home when he heard the sound of a police helicopter overhead, officers said.

Police said he was taken into custody while trying to leave the gated neighborhood.

The suspect could face two burglary charges, investigators said.

Police said none of the women were hurt.