Harris County DA’s Office questions city of Houston about policies, procedures

HOUSTON – Some are calling the questions tied to a housing project in Clear Lake an investigation, but the city of Houston told KPRC 2 Investigates it is a “review”.

On Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration confirmed to KPRC 2 Investigates that they have turned over information to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The mayor’s office said they have received no notice of an investigation, but will welcome all reviews.

“The DA asked through an informal request for all city policies and procedures related to procurement and letting for contracts,” said communications director Mary Benton.

The questions are tied to a housing project that the former city of Houston Housing and Community Development Director, Tom McCasland, publicly opposed over two weeks ago.

During an explosive city council committee meeting, McCasland called the bidding process behind a project in Clear Lake a “charade,” claiming money was funneled to a particular developer. The mayor fired McCasland hours later.

The city in its statement to KPRC 2 Investigates, said nothing is illegal about the project while pointing to McCasland himself who did not allege illegalities.

The DA’s office said it is not commenting on the matter.