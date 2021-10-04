LIST: Where you can score tasty taco deals on National Taco Day

As if Texans needed yet another reason to eat tacos, Monday, October 4 is National Taco Day. We’ve assembled a list of Tex-Mex restaurants offering delicious deals to celebrate.

What do you think? Tell us who sells the VERY BEST tacos in town in the comments below.

Taco deals:

The deal: Add a crispy or soft ground beef taco to any Chuy’s entrée for just $1. Taco fans who dress like a taco and post a photo on social media with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay will get a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.

The deal: Fuzzy’s is offering select tacos at a reduced price of $1.50.

The deal: The chain will offer endless tacos. Patrons can choose from crispy or soft, chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef. Plates start at $10.99.

The deal: Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free Crunchy Taco with any qualifying purchase.

The deal: Get a free crispy beef taco with any qualifying purchase while supplies last.

The deal: Get $1 bean and cheese, ground beef and shredded chicken tacos Monday at participating Texas locations. The deal is not available through third-party delivery services.

The deal: Taco Palenque will offers its patrons its Casero Taco for the reduced price of $2.19

The deal: Those who join the Texas taco chain’s rewards club will receive a surprise offer redeemable on Oct. 4.

