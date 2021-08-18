LIST: Houstonians say these local Tex-Mex spots serve the best fajitas

We asked locals which Houston-area spots serve the best fajitas, and boy did they deliver.
Here’s what Houston-area residents recommended:
- El Tiempo - Multiple locations
- Fajita Jacks - 15256 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77356
- Molina’s Cantina - Multiple locations
- La Tapatia Mexican Restaurant, Café & Cantina - Multiple locations
- Los Gallitos Mexican Cafe - 12030 Murphy Rd, Houston, TX 77031
- Fajita Pete’s - Multiple locations
- Las Palomas Mexican Restaurant - 14614 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX 77015
- El Paso Mexican Grill - 7607 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070
- The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation - 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
Don’t see your favorite fajita spot listed? Leave us your recommendation in the comments below.
