5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 4

1. HPD: 8-year-old killed after downtown crash involving driver who ran red light

An 8-year-old boy is dead after police say he and his parents were involved in a major crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of St. Joseph Parkway and Chartres Street at 10:35 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old male driver in a black Dodge Challenger ran a red light at the intersection and struck a silver Honda Civic driving westbound on St. Joseph Parkway. The crash sent the Honda Civic up on a pole with the front side of the vehicle facing upwards.

The 8-year-old boy suffered a skull fracture and was in critical condition at the time of the crash, police say. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday morning.

2. Investigation underway after fatal crash possibly involving cyclist on Westpark Tollway, police say

Police are investigating after they said a pedestrian was fatally struck on the Westpark Tollway Monday morning. Police said they believe the victim may have been a cyclist.

Officers said it happened around 3:09 a.m. on Westpark Tollway near Synott and east of Eldridge.

KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers was at the scene and said a vehicle and a bicycle with a significant amount of damage were towed away.

According to investigators, a portion of the tollway was closed as officers investigated, but it has reopened.

3. 1 person killed, 3 others injured during fight between neighbors, police say

One person was killed and three others were injured Sunday during a fight between neighbors, authorities said.

At about 4 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a mobile home park at 1081 Telephone Road in response to reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they located four people suffering gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one of the individuals, a man in his late 20s, dead at the scene.

4. Court document reveals details in Ashley Guillory case

Police believe that Ashley Guillory, the 37-year-old woman whose remains were found in Fort Bend County in late September, was tied to a chair and strangled in a southwest Houston motel room.

This and other details were reported in a Sept. 29 charging document issued to initiate criminal charges against Willie Brown, 48 -- the man accused of killing Guillory.

Brown is charged with murder in connection with Guillory’s death. He has a criminal history dating back to 1991. Prior convictions include forgery, prostitution, the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, the possession of a controlled substance, theft and aggravated robbery, records show.

5. AL batting champion Gurriel helps lift Astros over A’s 7-6

AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Houston Astros headed to the postseason with a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ‘16 and ‘17. Gurriel became the second Cuban-born big league batting champion after Tony Oliva in 1964, ‘65 and 1971.

“It’s something really important,” Gurriel said through a translator. “I think everybody knows it’s a big deal, and it’s tough to win a batting title, so that means a lot. I was fine either way with playing today. … It turned out that I was able to be there in the end, so it all worked out.”

