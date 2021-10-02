3 valet workers killed after suspect involved in pursuit crashes near nightclub in southwest Houston

Police say a driver involved in a police pursuit plowed through three valet workers from a nearby nightclub in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Three valet workers were killed after a vehicle involved in a police pursuit struck them at a high rate of speed, Houston police say.

Police say the incident happened at the corner of Fairdale Lane and Fountainview Drive Friday night.

Officers reportedly attempted to pull over a vehicle after they say the driver was seen driving recklessly - doing burnouts and donuts - in a parking lot. Investigators say the vehicle reached speeds of 60 mph and struck three valet workers from a nearby nightclub before crashing into a ditch.

The three valet workers were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver and a passenger in the vehicle involved in the pursuit survived the crash,

“We’re talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were out here doing their job. They were coming back from parking cars going to get more cars,” said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We’re going to prosecute this person to the fullest extent because this is completely unacceptable.”

Police say both occupants in the vehicle have been transported to nearby trauma centers. The driver could face multiple charges.