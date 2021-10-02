Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2 injured in apartment fire in west Houston, HFD says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Southwest Houston, Westerfield Drive
Apartment fire Westerfield Drive
Apartment fire Westerfield Drive (OnScene)

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in west Houston that has injured two people.

HFD called for extra crews to respond to the apartment complex, located in the 2000 block of Westerland Drive, just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Neighbors say the two people who were hurt suffered burns but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. HFD asked people to avoid the area.

It is also unknown how many buildings were damaged, or how many residents have been affected.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email