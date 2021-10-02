2 injured in apartment fire in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in west Houston that has injured two people.

HFD called for extra crews to respond to the apartment complex, located in the 2000 block of Westerland Drive, just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Neighbors say the two people who were hurt suffered burns but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. HFD asked people to avoid the area.

@HoustonFire crews are battling a 2-11 defensive fire at the 2200 block of Westerland Dr. Two residents have been transported to a nearby hospital. Please avoid the area. @HoustonFire — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2021

It is also unknown how many buildings were damaged, or how many residents have been affected.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.