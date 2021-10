McDonald’s is bringing back one of its fan-favorite menu items.

The McRib will return to McDonald’s menus beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.

The popular sandwich will be available at participating restaurants in Greater Houston and nationwide via carry-out, drive-thru, on the McDonald’s app and through McDelivery.

Will you be in line to get a McRib on Nov. 1? Let us know in the comments below.