Deputies searching Sam Houston National Forest for 3 missing children, MCSO says

Montgomery County – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three missing children in the Sam Houston National Forest and surrounding neighborhoods around the Flamingo Lakes subdivision Thursday night.

Deputies said the children are ages 6 and 7 years old and were last seen walking from one house to another utilizing a trail that connects the two houses of the children.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene along with Montgomery County Search and Rescue.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.