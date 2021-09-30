Twin claims he was sleeping when he stabbed 17-year-old sister, prosecutors say

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is learning new details Thursday about a deadly stabbing in which authorities said a twin brother stabbed his 17-year-old sister to death.

RELATED: 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing his twin sister to death in west Harris County, sheriff says

The bond for Benjamin Elliot is set at $100,000. He is charged with murder. He didn’t appear in Harris County court Thursday, as he’s in the mental health unit.

On Thursday, prosecutors said Benjamin Elliott admitted to stabbing his sister in the neck, but claims he was dreaming/sleeping at the time his sister, Meghan Elliott was stabbed multiple times. They say when he realized it wasn’t a dream and he had stabbed his sister, he called 911 and the operator told him to perform CPR. Then, he alerted his parents, who can be heard screaming on the 911 call.

Ad

The stabbing was reported around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in west Harris County.

See KPRC 2′s initial report.