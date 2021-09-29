17-year-old a suspect in his twin sister’s stabbing death in west Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a 17-year-old stabbed his twin sister to death in west Harris County Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the stabbing happened in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 4100 blk of a Brown Meadow Ct. Units found a female (17) with a stab wound. The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene. pic.twitter.com/QJhUC6n8Fl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2021

According to Gonzalez, deputies received a call about a 17-year-old female with a stab wound.

The teen girl was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the girl’s twin brother has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.