17-year-old a suspect in his twin sister’s stabbing death in west Harris County, sheriff says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a 17-year-old stabbed his twin sister to death in west Harris County Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the stabbing happened in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

According to Gonzalez, deputies received a call about a 17-year-old female with a stab wound.

The teen girl was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the girl’s twin brother has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

