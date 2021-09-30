NRA to hold annual meeting next year in Houston

The National Rifle Association announced its 2022 annual meeting and exhibit will be held in Houston.
Houston was the planned destination for the NRA’s upcoming 2021 annual meeting and exhibits set for Sept. 3 - 5; however, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The association’s 2022 annual meeting will be held over Memorial Day weekend May 27-29, 2022.
