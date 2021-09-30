NRA to hold annual meeting next year in Houston

FILE - In this May 4, 2013, file photo, National Rifle Association members listen to speakers during the NRA's annual Meetings and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The Los Angeles City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 repealed a law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the NRA. The 12-0 vote comes weeks after a judge blocked the city from enforcing the ordinance.(Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

The National Rifle Association announced its 2022 annual meeting and exhibit will be held in Houston.

Houston was the planned destination for the NRA’s upcoming 2021 annual meeting and exhibits set for Sept. 3 - 5; however, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The association’s 2022 annual meeting will be held over Memorial Day weekend May 27-29, 2022.