NRA cancels annual meeting in Houston next week due to COVID concerns

HOUSTON – The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday that it has canceled its annual meeting, which was set to be held in Houston next weekend, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting and exhibits. The cancellation applies to all events and meetings that were scheduled in Houston,” the organization released in a statement on Twitter.

The meeting was scheduled to be at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

The NRA meeting is known to welcome thousands of people from all over the world and involves many events, meetings and social gatherings.

The cancellation comes after Harris County and several other counties in Texas are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.