GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Houston police release body camera footage from fatal officer-involved shooting in north Houston

A still photo taken from footage released from Houston police on Sept. 30, 2021.

Houston police released the video footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in early September.

A man was killed in north Houston on Wednesday, Sept. 1, during a confrontation with Harris County Precinct 1 deputies and Houston police that was captured on bodycam video and in part on a Ring security camera.

In a video presentation narrated by Belinda Null, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Command, Null states a man authorities identified as Omar Hernandez Lazano is seen striking and running over a Harris County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable before being fatally shot.

The night of the incident, Harris County Precinct 1 deputies received reports the 39-year-old man was ramming into other vehicles in a church parking lot. It was initially called in as a family disturbance. When deputies located the suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, they observed him driving the wrong way on W. Hardy Road. Authorities initially thought the man was driving while intoxicated.

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a 20-minute chase.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office requested assistance from the Houston Police Department. Several HPD marked patrol units assisted in the vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

During the pursuit, Lazano pulled into the front yard of a home in the 1200 block of Mitchell and backed into the home. Footage shows deputies surround the vehicle. One constable is heard shouting “Get outta the (expletive) car!”

Lazano is seen driving the vehicle forward, running over one of the deputies and dragging the man before crashing into a marked constable vehicle blocking his path.

At that time, five Precinct 1 Constable Deputies and one HPD Officer fired, striking Lazano.

Paramedics later pronounced Lazano dead at the scene, Null said.

During the shooting, a Precinct 1 Constable sergeant was struck in the left leg by a bullet that ricocheted, authorities said. Paramedics treated the sergeant at the scene.

The deputy constable who was run over was transported via LifeFlight to an area hospital. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Precinct One Constable’s Office told KPRC 2 the deputy was in stable condition and is being treated for his injuries at a long-term recovery facility.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect and the deputy being hit by the vehicle Lazano was driving. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

HPD released 10 videos of the incident. View them all here.