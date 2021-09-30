Ethan is more precious than gold: How this valuable message will help others

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and this month KPRC 2 is honoring the legacy of the son of a long-time KPRC 2 team member. Twelve-year-old Ethan valiantly fought T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma for eight months before passing away on March 25, 2021.

Ethan’s family, friends, and community are remembering him in a number of different ways -- and also working to raise awareness and support for others facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

This month, many who loved Ethan and care for his family are wearing shirts with the message “Ethan is more precious than gold.”

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the shirts, hoodies, and tank tops benefits Momcology - which is an organization that helped Ethan’s family.

The apparel personalized with Ethan’s message is available for sale through the crowdfunding site, Bonfire. To purchase a t-shirt of your own, CLICK HERE.

Donations can also be made directly to Momcology HERE.

