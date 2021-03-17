Ethan’s Fight: The story one brave boy wanted us to tell

HOUSTON – On any given day, there are families fighting an unthinkable fight and praying for a miracle. Too often the miracle is needed for a child. One of those children is 12-year-old Ethan.

Ethan’s the youngest son of a long-time KPRC 2 employee, and he’s been battling cancer since the summer of 2020. Recently, Ethan began wearing a device that allowed him to receive messages of support from far and wide. The seventh-grader realized others could benefit from it too and asked us to do a story.

Ethan is wearing a CaringBand, which is a bracelet that pulses and glows whenever someone sends him a message through the free CaringBand app.

The bracelet and app were created by a company based in The Woodlands. CaringBand CEO and co-founder Charley Donaldson said the idea came after his wife watched her mother battle cancer. She wanted her mom to know she was thinking about her at all times. That led to wanting to create a product for others in similar situations.

“We wanted to increase the frequency of encouragement and keep it elevated,” Donaldson said. “Just knowing that someone is thinking about you, praying for you is huge.”

The blue-tooth connects to a smartphone and messages appear in the recipient’s app. People can also simply send a quick light to offer encouragement.

“As long as you have the CaringBand app, any time you receive an encouraging message on the app, that bracelet will pulse and light up and let you know that someone is thinking about you at that very moment,” Donaldson said.

CaringBands are for sale on the company’s website, but they also donate bands to children battling life-threatening illnesses.

For Ethan, thousands of messages have poured in offering a bright spot during a difficult fight. To learn more about Ethan’s fight, click here. To request a CaringBand for a child facing cancer or another serious illness, visit CaringBand for more information.