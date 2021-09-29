Ashley Guillory’s body found, husband says

HOUSTON – The body of Ashley Guillory, a Houston mom of three that has been the center of a citywide search, has been found, according to her husband Curtis Guillory.

Guillory told KPRC 2 he received a call from police around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night saying they were led to his wife’s body by the suspect near Lake Houston in Sheldon Lake State Park.

Guillory told KPRC 2 who he believes is the suspect. However, KPRC 2 has not confirmed the suspect’s identity with police and is working to do so. Guillory said he expects the suspect to be charged with murder.

Ashley, 37, was reported missing on Sept. 4. Police said she was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, four-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates the day she went missing.

Texas EquuSearch searched for Ashley Saturday near East Hampton Court near Fondren this past Saturday with no luck. Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told KPRC 2 that he received a text at 2 a.m. saying the suspect led them to her body. Patrol was holding the scene, and they, along with the FBI, were going to recover her body Wednesday morning.

The Texas United Coalition told KPRC 2 this: “Well all that is know at this time is that her body was recovered last night. ... Homicide call to inform us but as of now only that (the suspect) did lead them to her whereabouts, but no other information yet. Just got to work and I’ll be following up with them.”

If you know anything about the case, you’re urged to contact Houston police at (832) 394-1840.