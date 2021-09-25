Search to continue in southwest Houston for missing mom Ashley Guillory

HOUSTON – The search continues Saturday in southwest Houston for missing woman, Ashley Guillory.

Tim Miller, of Texas EquuSearch, said the search will begin at 9 a.m. at East Hampton Court at Fondren.

RELATED: HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Texas EquuSearch searching for woman who has been missing for 2 weeks

Guillory, the 37-year-old mother of three children, has been missing since Sept. 4.

It is unknown what color, type or style of clothing that Ashley was wearing. Ashley was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, 4-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates.

If you have seen Ashley Guillory since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ashley’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Ad

See Texas EquuSearch’s materials on her disappearance here.