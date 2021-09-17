Search continues for Ashley Guillory, woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

HOUSTON – On what otherwise would be a happy occasion and birthday celebration for Ashley Guillory and her family, instead crews with Texas EquuSearch were back out Friday morning and afternoon looking for her.

The mother of 3 young children has now been missing for nearly two weeks.

“We have decided to try not to be sad today because we know how excited she gets for her birthday,” said Guillory’s sister, Tiffany Pollard.

“Certainly appears as foul play is involved. We’re 12 days out, so time is not on our side,” said Tim Miller, with Texas EquuSearch.

Miller said based on new information from homicide detectives, they wrapped up their search efforts in an area they’d been focusing on over the last two days near Independence Park in Missouri City.

“I appreciate everything that everybody is doing in efforts to find her,” Pollard said.

“I think some new information we got is going to hopefully lead us in some other areas. The search is far from being over with,” Miller said.

He said they plan to regroup with detectives and continue their search on Saturday at another location.

“Certainly hoping we can be part of bringing her home,” Miller said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just not fair. Whatever it is that has taken place, she deserves to be at home. She deserves to be at home,” Pollard said.

If you know anything about the case, you’re urged to contact Houston Police at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.