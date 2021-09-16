HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Texas EquuSearch searching for woman who has been missing for 2 weeks

HOUSTON – Several crews with Texas EquuSearch spent much of Thursday searching on foot and on ATVs for 37-year-old Ashley Guillory.

Her family is left worried as the mother of three has been missing now for nearly two weeks.

“Devastating, she has three babies that are asking for her and we don’t have any answers,” said Ashley’s sister, Tiffany Pollard.

Texas EquuSearch said they were called out to an area near Independence Park in Missouri City by law enforcement where they spent the day searching.

Ashley disappeared earlier this month and hasn’t been seen since.

Sources close to the investigation said authorities do have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges, but still no sign of Ashley.

“She went missing approximately 11 days ago under mysterious circumstances,” said Thomas Murphy with Texas EquuSearch.

For now, the focus for search crews and her family is finding Ashley.

“If anybody knows anything about the whereabouts of where my wife is, can you please come forward and let someone know,” said Ashley’s husband, Curtis Dodd Guillory.

“I pray to God that we find my sister alive. At the end of the day, that’s all I want is for her to be well and okay,” said Pollard.

If you know anything about the case, you’re urged to contact Houston Police at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.