Woman run over, killed during carjacking in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after being run over during a carjacking in east Houston, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Uvalde, very near the McDonald’s where a woman was run over and killed after her purse was stolen last Thursday. The McDonald’s where the woman was killed is at 430 Uvalde.

Northeast officers are at a homicide scene 600 Uvalde. Adult female deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/Qu2vfmuAnX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2021

When HFD arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

