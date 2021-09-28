Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman run over, killed during carjacking in east Houston, police say

The scene is near where a woman was run over and killed at a fast food restaurant on the same road last week

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Uvalde, Local, Crime
An image shared by Houston police on Twitter of the Uvalde scene on Sept. 28, 2021.
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after being run over during a carjacking in east Houston, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Uvalde, very near the McDonald’s where a woman was run over and killed after her purse was stolen last Thursday. The McDonald’s where the woman was killed is at 430 Uvalde.

RELATED: Woman’s family grieving after robber stole her purse, ran her over in East Harris County

When HFD arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with KPRC 2 for the latest details as they become available.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

