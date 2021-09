HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will join the HPD Mounted Patrol Unit to unveil a community partnership and introduce a new HPD horse.

The new horse, Matilda, was acquired from Carlas Murray, of Acres Homes. This 8-year-old mare was found through a relationship built by HPD Mounted Patrol officers who patrol the streets of Acres Homes.

