GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Houston police release body camera footage from August officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON – Houston police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from late August.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Main on Aug. 28. Video shows that the officer, K. Cummins, prompted the stop due to “illegal tint” on the vehicle windows.

Houston police said in a news release that Cummins was on patrol and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes Benz, driven by Mario Watts, 38, for this alleged traffic violation while he traveled northbound in the 7500 block of North Main.

Police said Watts initially stopped his vehicle, but police said he refused to get out of the vehicle to be questioned. Cummins stood next to the open driver’s door of the vehicle and continued to give Watts verbal commands to exit the vehicle, which he ignored, police said. Watts then started his vehicle and attempted to drive away, according to police reporting.

Police described what happened next like this: “As Watts was attempted to evade arrest, Cummins tried to pull him from the vehicle. Watts drove off and dragged Cummins approximately 50 feet, causing numerous injuries. Fearing for his life, Officer Cummins discharged his duty weapon more than one time, striking Watts in the right leg and right arm. Cummins and Watts fell from the vehicle, incapacitated. Both Cummins and Watts received first aid before being transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.”

Mario Watts, 38, is now charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. A photo of Watts, who remains hospitalized, is not available for release, according to police. Video of the traffic stop shows him being treated with a tourniquet on his arm and he can be heard saying he has a broken leg. Houston police said he was hit in the right leg and right arm by the officer’s firing.

HPD said the officer involved in the shooting -- K. Cummins -- is assigned to the Gang Division and has been an officer since January 2016, HPD said.

GRAPHIC VIDEOS: See videos from the incident here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.