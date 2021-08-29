HPD: Officer dragged by vehicle, leads to officer-involved shooting in The Heights

HOUSTON – A police officer was dragged by a vehicle Saturday night leading to an officer-involved shooting in The Heights, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 7 p.m. near 500 East 36th Street. During the stop, the driver drove off, dragging the officer, according to HPD.

HPD said the officer responded by firing at the vehicle.

Police said the officer and the driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD has not revealed the identity of the driver or the reason for the traffic stop.

HPD Commanders, detectives & PIO are headed to an officer involved shooting at 7400 N Main. Prelim info is a suspect drug an officer with his vehicle & the officer discharged his weapon. Both have been transported to the hospital. Further info at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Y437ErHWrC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Please back for updates.