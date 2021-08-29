Partly Cloudy icon
HPD: Officer dragged by vehicle, leads to officer-involved shooting in The Heights

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – A police officer was dragged by a vehicle Saturday night leading to an officer-involved shooting in The Heights, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 7 p.m. near 500 East 36th Street. During the stop, the driver drove off, dragging the officer, according to HPD.

HPD said the officer responded by firing at the vehicle.

Police said the officer and the driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD has not revealed the identity of the driver or the reason for the traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Please back for updates.

