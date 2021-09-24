Clear icon
Local News

Driver in stolen vehicle arrested after leading police on 45 minute chase from Bellaire to Memorial area

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

A police chase in Houston ended in an arrest Friday, Houston police said.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., the Bellaire Police Department’s stationary Automated License Plate Reader located in the 5400 block of Bellaire identified a maroon SUV that was reported stolen by the Houston Police Department, Bellaire police said in a release. Bellaire officers responded to the area and located the vehicle. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and actively began to evade the officers, prompting the pursuit.

Bellaire officers and units from the Houston Police department pursued the vehicle from Bellaire into Houston. The car led officers through the Galleria area and into the Memorial area.

After about 45 minutes, Houston police notified the Bellaire officers that they knew the identity of the suspect. Bellaire police then discontinued the pursuit, Bellaire police said in the release.

After the pursuit ended, KPRC 2′s Sky 2 helicopter remained overhead and captured the suspect exiting the vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspect was taken into police custody.

The circumstances of the vehicle theft are not yet know.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

