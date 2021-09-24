‘Armed and dangerous’: Man out on bond charged with capital murder in double Cypress Station homicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a man charged with murder in connection with a fatal double shooting that occurred Wednesday in north Harris County.

The suspect, identified as Rishaud Womack, 31, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Isiah McCoy, 27, and Reginald “JJ” Jackson, 30, authorities said.

Records show Womack was out on bond for burglary of habitation and driving while intoxicated when the shooting happened. Womack has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007. Prior convictions include possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, evading arrest, burglary of habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities consider Womack armed and dangerous.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the Portofino Apartments, located at 910 Cypress Station, in reference to a report a shooting occurred there.

When deputies arrived on scene they located McCoy dead in his vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot, authorities said in a release. Deputies located Jackson dead on Redleaf Lane nearby.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed the gunman approach McCoy and Jackson wile they were in the apartment complex parking lot. The suspect fired multiple rounds at McCoy before chasing and gunning down Jackson on Redleaf Lane.

The gunman returned to the apartment complex and disappeared from view. Shortly after, surveillance video showed a black Nissan SUV traveling southbound on Redleaf Lane. The SUV driver struck Jackson, who was lying in the roadway, before fleeing the scene, authorities said in a release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Womack is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 222-847 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.