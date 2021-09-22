Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

2 men found dead at apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Shooting, Crime
KPRC 2 is reporting that two men were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at a north Harris County apartment complex, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after two men were found dead at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Deputies said the men were found with apparent gunshot wounds at the apartment complex located in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.

According to deputies, the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating and said more updates will be provided.

