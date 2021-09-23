Woman found shot multiple times dies in north Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was found shot several times in north Harris County, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday that the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.

The suspect fled on foot, Gonzalez tweeted.

This scene is less than a half-mile from the scene where two men were found dead earlier this week. It’s unclear at this time whether the scenes are related in any way.

