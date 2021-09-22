Grieving mother fulfills son’s life long dream and demands justice after he is shot and killed near the Westpark Tollway

A Missouri City mother is mourning the loss of her son Patrick Ivory Jr.

“I’m just taking it day by day. I’m still kind of in denial but the funeral home lady just left and it’s just kind of getting real,” said Ivory’s mother Cheryl Herron.

Ivory was shot and killed Monday night while driving near the Westpark Tollway in the 8200 block of Westpark Drive.

Houston police said there was no suspect or vehicle information available at this time.

Herron is asking anyone with information to come forward and report it to police.

“Please, please contact them and let them know whatever you saw, anything you saw let them know so this person can get off the street,” Herron said.

Herron said Ivory was a family man and a proud father to his 5-year-old son Noah.

“I don’t understand who would do this to him because he wasn’t no gangster person, everybody loved him,” said Herron.

The family said Ivory was an entrepreneur and was supposed to launch his brand-new clothing line on Wednesday evening, the very same day of what would have been his 28th birthday.

“I just want it to be so successful for him. I want a nice turnout for him, this was his last wish and I just want to make it happen for him,” Herron said.

The pop shop is being held at 4214 Emancipation Avenue from 5pm until 9pm and is open to anyone willing to come out and support.