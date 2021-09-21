Partly Cloudy icon
Former HPD officer involved in Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTONTam Pham, an 18-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Pham was arrested on Jan. 20 after turning himself in to the FBI in Houston in connection with violence at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, authorities told KPRC 2.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Pham agreed to plead guilty to “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.” Pham has previously pleaded not guilty but changed his plea after an agreement was reached on Monday.

Pham faces six months behind bars and a fine of up to $5,000.

The former officer was identified as being among the crowd that forced its way into the capitol building after posting photos of himself on Facebook, which sparked a joint investigation by HPD and the FBI that led to him being relieved of duty.

