Mansion in The Woodlands with three-story closet finally sells for $7.5M

HOUSTON – The Woodlands property known for its three-story closet has been purchased by an undisclosed buyer for $7.5 million, which is believed to be the most expensive home sale in the neighborhood’s history, Houston Business Journal reports.

According to the Business Journal, the home drew national attention for its three-story closet after a 2014 burglary made the news.

The famous closet features shelves and storage for clothes, shoes, handbags and accessories as well as a dress-viewing area.

47 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, Texas 77382 (HAR.com)

In addition to its impressive 3,000-square-foot closet, the 17,350-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms as well as a main kitchen, a catering kitchen, a living room, a family room, lounges, a movie theater, a wine room, and a waterfall wall, according to Houston Business Journal.

According to Houston Business Journal, the property, which sits on 2-acre lot overlooking the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Course at The Club at Carlton Woods, also features a Wynn resort-inspired pool with cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, a covered veranda and a lap pool.

