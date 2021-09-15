Zoo Boo is back! Here’s how to reserve your tickets

People attend the Houston Zoo Boo event in 2018.

A fall favorite is back at the Houston Zoo.

Starting Oct. 1, the Houston Zoo will kick off Halloween festivities with Zoo Boo presented by LyondellBasell.

The monthlong event will be held during regular business hours starting Oct. 1 - Oct. 31 meanwhile a special after-hours experience will be held exclusively on Friday, Oct. 29.

Tickets are now available online for purchase by clicking here.

All non-member guests are required to make an online reservation for the event.

Tickets will not be sold on-site at the Houston Zoo.