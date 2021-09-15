Police point to broken traffic light, weather conditions in northwest Houston crash that killed 1

Blalock at Campbell, as seen on Sept. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a crash involving a broken traffic light early Wednesday in northwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Blalock Road around 5:20 a.m.

Houston police said a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling northbound near the above address and struck a tan Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Campbell Road. The front passenger of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated the traffic light was not working at the intersection and weather conditions reduced visibility. Authorities believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.