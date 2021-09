HOUSTON – A steady flow of baby animals blown out of their nests after Hurricane Nicholas have already started coming into Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas.

They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’d like to help, here’s some information on donation, adoption and wildlife drop-off.

See some of the small animals getting help after Nicholas struck southeast Texas this week, including a baby squirrel found in Willowbend area:

Squirrel rescued after Tropical Storm Nicholas. (Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas)

