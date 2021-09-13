Harry Styles officially postpones Houston concert

HOUSTON – Pop star Harry Styles has officially postponed his Houston concert.
Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen. Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 13, 2021
I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding.
I love you all. H
Here’s what one fan had to say about the cancellation:
