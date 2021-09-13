Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Harry Styles officially postpones Houston concert

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Harry Styles, Houston
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images) (2018 Helene Marie Pambrun)

HOUSTON – Pop star Harry Styles has officially postponed his Houston concert.

Here’s what one fan had to say about the cancellation:

Harry Styles breaks hearts in Houston. Here's what one fan, Jazmine LamYuen, had to say about the concert cancellation. MORE--> https://bit.ly/2Xgo1L4

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email