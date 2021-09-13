Brazosport ISD announces Monday closure ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ arrival

Brazosport Independent School District announced late Sunday its schools and offices will close Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ landfall along the Gulf Coast.

“We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas and at this time all schools and offices will be closed Monday, September 13, 2021,” the school district’s announcement read. “In the event that we delay or close schools again, we will always contact parents directly via email, text, and phone call through SchoolMessenger as well as through local and Houston area news stations. "

Nicholas is forecast to track to the north-northwest over the next 24 hours and approach the central Texas Coast within 48 hours as a tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service, which also stated that the system could bring widespread and significant heavy rainfall to portions of Southeast Texas, particularly along the coast. As the storm approaches the Texas Coast, it is expected to strengthen.

