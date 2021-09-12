Investigation underway after deadly, fiery 18-wheeler crash in southwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in southwest Houston Sunday, officers said.

Officers said the crash happened on the Southwest Freeway at the West Bellfort Avenue exit around 4:52 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, an 18-wheeler caught on fire during the crash. Investigators are unsure of how many vehicles were involved.

While several agencies are helping out, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating what led to the fiery crash.

Authorities said the crash is causing significant traffic backup. Officers on scene are diverting drivers once they get to the ramp.