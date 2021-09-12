Clear icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Investigation underway after deadly, fiery 18-wheeler crash in southwest Houston, officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Crash, Fiery Crash, Southwest Freeway, 18-Wheeler Crash
Deadly fiery 18-wheeler crash in southwest Houston, officials say
Deadly fiery 18-wheeler crash in southwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in southwest Houston Sunday, officers said.

Officers said the crash happened on the Southwest Freeway at the West Bellfort Avenue exit around 4:52 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, an 18-wheeler caught on fire during the crash. Investigators are unsure of how many vehicles were involved.

While several agencies are helping out, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating what led to the fiery crash.

Authorities said the crash is causing significant traffic backup. Officers on scene are diverting drivers once they get to the ramp.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email