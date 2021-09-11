Pumpkin spice glazed turkey? Honey Baked Ham Company releases new fall flavor

In celebration of Autumn’s impending arrival, the Honey Baked Ham Company debuted a new fall product -- Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast.

“We added pumpkin spice to our signature glaze to bring two fall flavors together in a delicious combination creating our Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast,” said Jo Ann Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. “Just another way for all the pumpkin spice fans to enjoy the flavor this season.”

For more information about the item, click here.

The pumpkin spice glazed turkey is available for in-store pickup through October 31. The turkey is available smoked or roasted and is offered as a whole turkey breast, by the slice, or as a part of turkey dinner, which includes turkey breast, two heat and serve sides, and a package of King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

There are several Honey Baked Ham locations in the Houston area. Click here to find the location nearest you.

