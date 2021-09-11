Man flown to hospital after crashing into Halloween store in northwest Harris County, officials say

A man was flown via Life Flight to a hospital after his vehicle crashed into a Halloween store early Saturday morning in northwest Harris County, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 12:58 a.m. in the block of 20432 Northwest Freeway.

Officials said Harris County District 5 deputies and Cy-Fair Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene where they found a silver GMC Sierra that had crashed into a Top Dog Halloween Store.

Officials said the driver of the GMC had to be extricated from the wreckage and he was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said they believe the man was not wearing a seatbelt during impact but is expected to survive.

A witness told investigators that the man was traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway for unknown reasons. It is unknown if the driver was driving under the influence at this point, officials said.