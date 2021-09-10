PHOTOS: Search underway for suspect that fatally shot man while children were in the car on East Freeway, police say

Investigators said the suspect may have been driving a white, newer model Toyota Rav4 or Ford Escape with dark-tinted windows.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect that fatally shot a man while children were in the vehicle with him on the East Freeway.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal shooting.

Officers said the shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 11400 East Freeway (Interstate Highway 10 East) around 10:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a Jacinto City police officer was flagged down at a business parking lot in the 11800 block of the East Freeway service road and was told the victim, who has been identified as Tyler Wayne Young, 29, was shot while driving eastbound on the freeway.

RELATED: City announces $10K reward after father shot, killed while driving with his kids on East Freeway

Ad

Watch KPRC 2′s initial report:

Father shot, killed while driving with kids in the vehicle

Police said witnesses stated a white passenger car pulled alongside Young’s vehicle in the 11400 block of the East Freeway main lanes and someone inside the white car began shooting into Young’s SUV. Young was struck at least one time, officers said.

Investigators said the suspect may have been driving a white, newer model Toyota Rav4 or Ford Escape with dark-tinted windows. (HPD)

Investigators said the suspect may have been driving a white, newer model Toyota RAV4 or Ford Escape with dark-tinted windows.

Police said it is also believed a black or Hispanic female may have been in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the suspect may have been driving a white, newer model Toyota Rav4 or Ford Escape with dark-tinted windows. (HPD)

Two boys ages 6 and 8 were inside Young’s vehicle at the time of the shooting and managed to steer the car into a strip center business parking lot, police said. Officers said the boys were not injured.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.