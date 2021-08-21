Man shot, killed while driving on the East Freeway with his kids in the car, police say

HOUSTON, Texas – A man was fatally shot late Friday while driving along the East Freeway. His two sons were in the car when the shooting occurred, police said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. officers with the Houston Police Department and the Jacinto City Police Department were dispatched to a location near the intersection of the East Freeway Service Rd and Holland Avenue in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man dead in his vehicle.

Investigators believe the man was driving east in the main lanes of the East Freeway when he was shot in the head. The children, an eight-year-old and a six-year-old, told officers they heard some sort of pop and initially thought someone had thrown a rock at the car. When they saw their father slump over in his seat, they took control of the vehicle, using the steering wheel to guide it off the freeway and down the service road near Holland Avenue. Once the vehicle came to a rest, they immediately got out of the car and sought the help of a woman exiting a Chili’s restaurant nearby.

Ad

Neither of the boys sustained any injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting stemmed from sort of road rage incident or not.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).