Beloved bagel shop closing in the Heights

HOUSTON – Golden Bagels & Coffee in the Houston Heights is closing in the last week of September.
Golden Bagels & Coffee is located at 3119 White Oak.
The store’s last day will be Sept. 26. A reason for the closure was not given.
Will you miss Golden Bagels & Coffee? Let us know in the comments.
