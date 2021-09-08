Clear icon
Beloved bagel shop closing in the Heights

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Golden Bagels & Coffee
Golden Bagels & Coffee (Golden Bagels & Coffee/Facebook)

HOUSTON – Golden Bagels & Coffee in the Houston Heights is closing in the last week of September.

Golden Bagels & Coffee is located at 3119 White Oak.

The store’s last day will be Sept. 26. A reason for the closure was not given.

