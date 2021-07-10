LIST: Houstonians say these local spots serve the best bagels

Craving a good bagel but not sure where to go to satisfy your craving? We’ve got a list sure to come in handy.
We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots serve the best bagels, and they delivered.
Here’s what they said:
Jersey Bagels: 9522 Huffmeister Rd #700, Houston, TX 77095
The Hot Bagel Shop: 2015 S Shepherd Dr #900, Houston, TX 77019
Bagel Bob’s: 1011 Dairy Ashford Rd # A, Houston, TX 77079
Kingwood Bagel Shop: 2855 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77339
New York Deli & Coffee Shop: 9720 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096
Lazy Bagel: 2515 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77006
Bagel Cafe: 631 Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
Brooklyn Cafe: 4775 W Panther Creek Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Abby’s Bagels & More: 4443 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77068
What would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.