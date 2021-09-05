These small Texas towns were named among the nation’s top family-friendly communities

Two small Texas were named among the nation’s top family-friendly communities. This information comes courtesy of real estate listing website Realtor.com, which recently determined the country’s 11 best suburbs for families.

The Texas locales of distinction include . . . Coppell (No. 4) and Tomball (No. 5).

Realtor.com’s data team considered several factors while putting together the list. First they looked at the suburbs around the nation’s largest 11 cities and isolated all the communities with at least 10,000 people. They then analyzed each based on the percentage of children living in each community, school rankings, commute times, and the amount of family-friendly business.

Coppell, a suburb located northwest of Dallas, ranked No. 4 on the list.

“Outdoor activities abound, including kayaking on the Trinity River and walking the trails at Coppell Nature Park,” Realtor.com said of the suburb. “Parents of aspiring naturalists should also be sure to check out the Biodiversity Education Center inside the park. Families can pick up free activity kits or participate in other hands-on education programs.”

Tomball, located about 30 miles northwest of Houston, ranked No. 5 on the list. Realtor.com described the burgeoning community as a “a prime spot for families, with a small-town feel but big-city perks.”

“Old Town Tomball on Main Street has plenty of things to do and places to eat, including some of the best smoked meat in the state at Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue,” Realtor.com said of Tomball. “The historic downtown also hosts several festivals throughout the year, including the Honky Tonk Chili Challenge in May and the Tomball German Christmas Market in December.”

“Residents here can take advantage of the Texas weather by exploring hiking and biking trails. For a free, rainy-day activity, the Tomball Railroad Depot museum showcases train memorabilia, art, antiques, and two model railroads.”

These are the nation’s 11 best family-friendly communities, according to Realtor.com:

1. Denville, NJ

Nearest city: New York, NY

Median home price in July: $549,050

2. El Monte, CA

Nearest city: Los Angeles, CA

Median home price in July: $599,050

3. Libertyville, IL

Nearest city: Chicago, IL

Median home price in July: $565,050

4. Coppell, TX

Nearest city: Dallas, TX

Median home price in July: $550,050

5. Tomball, TX

Nearest city: Houston, TX

Median home price in July: $399,950

6. Exton, PA

Nearest city: Philadelphia, PA

Median home price in July: $578,550

7. Olney, MD

Nearest city: Washington, DC

Median home price in July: $495,050

8. Pembroke Pines, FL

Nearest city: Miami, FL

Median home price in July: $589,050

9. Peachtree City, GA

Nearest city: Atlanta, GA

Median home price in July: $465,050

10. Burlington, MA

Nearest city: Boston, MA

Median home price in July: $649,950

11. Walnut Creek, CA

Nearest city: San Francisco, CA

Median home price in July: $699,950

View the list here.