Suspect arrested after man shot in face during fight over parking spot in southwest Houston, police say

Man arrested for shooting teen in face during argument over parking spot, authorities say

HOUSTON – Police said they arrested a man Tuesday after a man was shot in the face in southwest Houston last Thursday.

Michael Alexander Barrett, 55, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers said the shooting happened close to 11 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 7800 W. Airport Blvd. Investigators said they believe this was an argument over a parking space.

According to officers, there was some sort of fight between Barrett and the victim, who has been identified as Jason Grays, 27, in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said the victim punched Barrett in the face and investigators believe that is when the suspect ran inside one of the apartments and grabbed a gun.

“The suspect came out shooting, shot the victim in the face. He was able to run off and collapsed. That’s when (from) the Cadillac, we believe who were friends of the victim, started shooting back at the suspect,” Lt. Pavel said.

Police said Barrett and the people inside the Cadillac all took off. Police said Barrett was apprehended a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

Grays, who police initially said was a teenager, had to undergo surgery and was in critical condition.