Public visitation held for slain Instagram model ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’

HOUSTON – A public visitation was held Saturday for the influencer known on social media as “Miss Mercedes Morr.”

Visitation for Jenae Lynn Gagnier, 33, was held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels, located at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.

Gagnier died of strangulation and traumatic concussion in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Fort Bend authorities said Monday.

The suspect, Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died of suicide by multiple sharp force trauma.

Gagnier and Accorto were discovered at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, Richmond police said in a news release

At this point in the investigation, police said they do not believe there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

At this point, police said this is being considered a murder-suicide. There is an ongoing investigation to determine a motive in the case.