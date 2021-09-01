Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Watch live: Harris County officials hold permitless carry/public safety roundtable event

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: permitless carry, public safety, Local, Texas
HOUSTON – Houston area officials will hold a permitless carry/public safety roundtable event Wednesday at 10 a.m.

KPRC 2 plans to carry a livestream of the event in the video player at the top of this article.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia will be joined by local law enforcement officials, as well as non-profit agencies to discuss the potential impact of the new Texas Permitless Carry law may have on public safety. The law goes into effect Wednesday.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

