Watch live: Harris County officials hold permitless carry/public safety roundtable event

HOUSTON – Houston area officials will hold a permitless carry/public safety roundtable event Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia will be joined by local law enforcement officials, as well as non-profit agencies to discuss the potential impact of the new Texas Permitless Carry law may have on public safety. The law goes into effect Wednesday.