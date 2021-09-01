Houston Community College, Texas Southern University partner with Apple to promote racial equity, justice

As part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple announced Tuesday it is partnering with Houston Community College and Texas Southern University to support its students, innovators, and advocacy organizations.

According to a news release, Apple announced $30 million in new commitments, part of which will be contributed to funding programs across three selected campuses Houston Community College that support individuals on parole and probation to prepare for career and college readiness.

“We are thrilled by this incredible initiative from Apple to expand on our longstanding partnership,” said Houston Community College Chancellor Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E. “A company that is so known for innovation is illustrating that, with partners like HCC, it can create pathways for those who need a second chance to become valued members of society. It speaks to Apple’s and HCC’s shared commitment to strengthen our community.”

Ad

Apple announced it is also working with Houston’s Texas Southern University, as one of its new a historically Black university, partners joining the historically Black colleges and universities C2 initiative.

According to Tennessee State University which helped launched HBCU C2, the program is a national teaching and learning initiative that empowers any HBCU to bring coding and creativity experiences and program opportunities to their home campus and community.

Per the release, Texas Southern University will work with Apple to identify opportunities to expand coding and creativity experiences for students and the community, using Apple hardware and its Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curricula.