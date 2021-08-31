Partly Cloudy icon
Houston ‘Race for the Cure’ returns in-person this October

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, an annual race that fundraises for breast cancer research, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Houston.

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Race for the Cure will resume in person this year downtown at Sam Houston Park.

An opening ceremony will kick things off at 7:45 a.m. followed by staggered start times beginning at 8 a.m.

For those who prefer to stay socially distanced, a virtual opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.

To register for Race for the Cure, visit komen.org/houstonrace.

