Houston-based artist helps fulfill Make-A-Wish request for pediatric cancer survivor

Houston-based artist Edgar Medina is helping fulfill a pediatric cancer survivor’s wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

According to a news release from the foundation, Melinda Moreno, a 10-year-old pediatric cancer survivor from Bellaire, wished for art lessons and the opportunity to showcase her masterpieces in a gallery.

Medina, who specializes in abstract and mixed painting on canvas, is helping bring that dream to reality.

“After hearing Melinda’s story, there was no question that I wanted to be involved,” Medina told Make-A-Wish. “As a kid, I, too, grew up with health issues that prevented me from participating in normal childhood activities, so I could relate to Melinda in so many ways. I’m honored to be part of such a special project.”

According to Make-A-Wish, Medina has been working with Melinda on a series of abstract paintings inspired by her cancer journey called “Moments through Seasons.”

Ad

The project includes 12 pieces, four of which are created by Melinda, four by Medina, and the remaining four will be done collaboratively.

“Melinda has always had a challenging time expressing emotions, but since working with Edgar, she’s better able to articulate her feelings,” Melinda’s mother Linda Reyes told Make-A-Wish. “She will treasure this experience for the rest of her life. It’s priceless.”

The second part of Melinda’s wish – to have her artwork showcased in a gallery – is being fulfilled by Laura Rathe Fine Art in the River Oaks District, where “Moments through Seasons” will be displayed during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“Moments through Seasons” will be revealed on Thursday, Sept. 16, during a special exhibition night and will be available for 10 additional days for the public to view, according to Make-A-Wish.

The project can also be viewed virtually at www.MomentsThroughSeasons.com.